Janhvi Kapoor's ‘Ulajh’ to release in theatres on July 5

Actor Janhvi Kapoor-starrer "Ulajh" will make its debut in theatres countrywide on July 5, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. It also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

"Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July," the production banner posted on Instagram along with the film's teaser.

Set in the prestigious world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), “Ulajh” follows a young IFS officer, played by Kapoor, who belongs to a prominent family of patriots. She gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

"Ulajh" is written by Parveez Shaikh and Saria with dialogues by Atika Chauhan. The film's cast also include Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.