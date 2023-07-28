Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp for Gaurav Gupta at ICW 2023

New Delhi: Dressed in an electric blue lehenga crafted by couturier Gaurav Gupta, actor Janhvi Kapoor walked down the ramp to the beats of Indian classical music on the third day of India Couture Week (ICW) 2023.

On Thursday night, Gupta presented his 2023 couture collection, titled ‘Hiranyagarbha’, to Indian audiences after showcasing it at the Paris Haute Couture Week earlier this month.

Inspired by the manifested cosmos in Vedic philosophy, the collection includes the interpretations of the five elements: earth (‘prithvi’), water (‘jal’), fire (‘agni’), air (‘vayu’) and space (‘akasha’) from the universal womb, according to a note from the designer.

Gupta said that Kapoor’s ensemble was inspired by the water element.

“It’s all about different colours and elements coming together. You see orbital embroidery and pearls. Glitzy embroidery like her lehenga right here and electrifying Janhvi on the ramp as well. Her look is electrifying, and at the same time, it’s as serene as Janhvi’s. This is inspired by water as part of the ‘Hiranyagarbha’,” he told reporters at the post-show press conference held at DLF Emporio.

The collection is ‘a journey from birth through transformation, realisation and eventual harmony with the cosmos’.