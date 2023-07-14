Janhvi Kapoor talks about fighting the 'biggest war' of her life

Janhvi Kapoor, who will soon be seen in ‘Bawaal’, recently opened up about the ‘biggest war’ of her life and spoke about losing her mother Sridevi in 2018. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the film’s tagline reads, ‘Every love story has its war’ and so Janhvi was asked about the ‘biggest war of her journey’.

The ‘Good Luck Jerry’ star recounted in her chat with a leading entertainment news agency, “I think definitely when I lost mom. I was shooting for ‘Dhadak’ and dealing with her loss was quite tough and was somehow finding the will to keep working while also finding a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives. Finding that out was definitely the biggest war in my life.”

Sridevi passed away just a few months before Janhvi’s debut film, ‘Dhadak’, was released. The actor previously said that she somehow felt that she ‘deserved’ this and there was a ‘weird sense of relief. In a chat with Barkha Dutt for ‘Mojo Story’, Janhvi said, “When I lost mom, of course, there was this huge tragedy. There was a hole in my heart. But there was this horrible feeling of ‘something bad has happened’ to justify all the great things in my life and all the privilege and things that I got easily, which I heard my entire life. I thought, ‘Okay, now something bad has happened. I deserve this. I deserve this horrible thing that has happened to me’. It was a weird sense of relief.”

On the actor’s fifth death anniversary, Janhvi penned a note in her memory and wrote, “I still look for you everywhere, mumma; still do everything I do and I hope I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go and everything I do, it starts and ends with you.”