Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Ulajh' gets new release date

Mumbai: The release of "Ulajh", fronted by Janhvi Kapoor, has been postponed to August 2.

Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film was previously scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 5. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew.

The makers announced the new release date on Monday.

"Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew-starrer 'Ulajh' will hit theatres on August 2, 2024. The makers are currently working on completing the post-production of the film," they said in a statement.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, "Ulajh" is written by Parveez Shaikh and Saria with the dialogues penned by Atika Chauhan. It is produced by ‘Junglee Pictures’.

According to the makers, the upcoming movie delves into "the life of a young diplomat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, portraying the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life".

Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi also round out the cast of "Ulajh".

Kapoor most recently starred in sports romance drama "Mr and Mrs Mahi". She is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with action movie "Devara: Part 1", set to be released on September 27.