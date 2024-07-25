Janhvi Kapoor seeks ‘artistic growth’

Janhvi Kapoor’s career trajectory is marked by a series of unconventional choices. She recently expressed her reluctance to pursue big commercial films, which she considers ‘easy’.

In her conversation with ‘Mashable’, she stated, “I could have chosen a very easy journey. Instead of the projects I’ve done, I could’ve done a big commercial film with a glamorous role, easy reach, guaranteed popularity and box office numbers.”

This philosophy reflects her desire to prioritise artistic growth over commercial viability, “So, I know it’s a longer and tougher game. I know that realistically if we’re looking at the box office, there have been more misses than hits because of the nature of the high-risk films I’ve chosen. But I feel that my growth as an artist has been more gratifying than it would’ve been had I picked the easier route.”

Janhvi was recently hospitalised due to food poisoning. After a brief recovery period, she shared her journey back to health with her fans through social media, showcasing her transformation from a no-makeup look to a glamorous appearance. In a video she posted, Janhvi transitions from appearing in pajamas to donning a stunning blue outfit, complete with glamorous makeup and sunglasses.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Janhvi has been open about her personal life, particularly her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. The couple recently attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where their chemistry was evident and captivated fans. Janhvi discussed her views on modern relationships, particularly the concept of ‘situationships’.

She expressed her views stating, “It feels like a very retarded concept to me. It’s either you like someone and you commit to them because you want to be with them and you don’t want to share them or you are not interested in which case you don’t have time to lead them on into all of that rubbish. I don’t understand these middle segments.”