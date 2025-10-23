Janhvi Kapoor says she was ‘conservative’ about cosmetic procedures

In the world of showbiz, film stars frequently face scrutiny and speculation about their appearances, often accused of undergoing cosmetic procedures such as fillers, Botox or surgeries. These rumours frequently fuel widespread gossip, sometimes spilling into the realm of online trolling and shaming. Janhvi Kapoor, no stranger to such discussions, recently addressed these issues candidly on the chat show ‘Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle’. She acknowledged that she has indeed made certain changes but emphasised that these decisions were made thoughtfully and under the guidance of her late mother, Sridevi.

Reflecting on the pervasive culture of beauty standards, Janhvi remarked, “Among young girls, this idea of perfection… I think I’m a big believer in ‘You do you. You do whatever the hell makes you happy’. I just wish these beauty standards, more than anything, were rid of judgment. I think that’s one thing we deal with a lot.” She went on to share an unsettling experience: “In fact, I’d be very happy to be a completely open book about things. You know, I saw this other video the other day where some doctors or some self-proclaimed doctors were like, ‘Let’s do a review of everything that this person has done to their face’. And they had my picture come up and they said things like some buffalo plasty or something; I don’t know what!”

Janhvi continued, stressing the care she has taken, “And I was like, ‘Okay, listen. I think I’ve been very intelligent, conservative and proper about what I’ve done’. Of course, I’ve had the guidance of my mom and everything. And I’d like to share that also as a sort of cautionary tale because if some young girl sees a video like this and believes it, tries something like that and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing.”

Joining the conversation, Kajol, who has herself endured years of similar speculation, expressed empathy, especially considering her daughter Nysa, who has not yet debuted in films but is already subjected to such scrutiny. Kajol commented: “And then you have these weird people turning around and saying, ‘Oh, you’ve done all these surgeries’. They’ve even got a whole site, by the way, on Nysa and me, saying we’ve done about 25 things! And I’m like, ‘What are these things?’”