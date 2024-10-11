Janhvi Kapoor says Rekha took Sridevi under her wings

For Janhvi Kapoor, the void left by her mother Sridevi’s untimely passing is irreplaceable. However, in a recent interaction, the ‘Dhadak’ star shared how she now looks up to veteran actress Rekha for approval. Janhvi spoke about Rekha’s special bond with her mother, explaining how Rekha took Sridevi under her wings when she was new to the Hindi film industry. She also talked about their Telugu heritage.

In an interview with ‘Filmfare’, Janhvi said, “She and Mom were like soul sisters. When mom first joined Hindi movies and was feeling so lost, Peddamma really took her under her wings and they were friends for a very long time.”

Though Janhvi Kapoor noted that Sridevi and Rekha eventually lost touch, they’d reconnect instantly whenever they met. They even used Telugu to keep certain conversations private from Janhvi and her sister. “Then they lost touch in between though they’d meet at events and all. That’s why I was almost 14 when I actually first encountered her when she came home. Both of them would break into Telugu if they didn’t want us kids to hear their inside jokes or secrets,” she shared.

Since her mother’s passing, Janhvi said that Rekha has become a steady source of support. She recalled how, during the release of her debut film, Rekha would consistently text and call, keeping track of everything from the trailer launch to the release. Janhvi also mentioned how, despite her film ‘Ulajh’ not performing well at the box office, Rekha reassured her, affirming that her performance was nuanced.