Janhvi Kapoor recalls having a ‘panic attack’ during ‘Dhadak’ promotions

BY Agencies23 May 2024 4:51 PM GMT
Janhvi Kapoor shared a very special relationship with her late mother Sridevi so when the actor passed away unexpectedly just a few months before the release of Janhvi’s debut ‘Dhadak’, Janhvi was an emotional wreck. In a recent interview, Janhvi recalled the time when she had to go out and promote her film despite going through a massive tragedy in her personal life. She shared that once she had a panic attack on the set of a dance reality show when they unexpectedly played an emotional video in her mother’s memory.

Speaking on ‘Mashable India’, Janhvi said, “I went on a dance show and it was right after the incident. I was promoting ‘Dhadak’ and everything was very fresh. My team was taking care that I didn’t get reminded of my mother, but this show didn’t tell us that they were going to give a tribute to mom. So, they played an audio-visual of all my mother’s songs with an emotional voiceover and these kids started dancing to pay homage.”

“It was beautiful, but I wasn’t ready. I couldn’t breathe anymore. I started howling and crying. I ran off the stage and went to my van. Had a proper panic attack. They obviously cut all that out and instead put up another clip of me clapping and smiling and people were like, ‘Does she really not give a f***?’ But what happened was very different,” she added.

Talking about the judgement she faced after her mother’s death, the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ famed actor said, “Other people’s judgment was weird.”

Agencies

