Janhvi Kapoor is yet to earn the respect of the audience

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who has often talked about the privileges of being a star kid, said that despite getting ample opportunities, she is yet to earn the respect of the audience. Janhvi, who said that she is ‘unapologetic’ for her identity, talked about the traumas and the responsibilities that follow.

In an interaction with a famed journalist as part of the ‘We the Women’ event, the actor was asked about how she chooses her scripts and the thought process behind them, to which she replied and said, “I think it might hurt my ego a bit to be inconsequential in a film. I believe I have more to offer and I want to prove to myself that I can take on new challenges and emerge stronger from them. Somewhere it comes down to the line, ‘Mujhe mauke bohot mile hai, par izzat abhi tak nahi mila’ (I have got a lot of opportunities, but I am yet to earn respect) and I think that’s what I am working for, in my own eyes. It takes a lot to build the perception and then break it.”

The actor also spoke about how she works hard to deal with the entire nepotism narrative but added that she occasionally feels traumatised.

“I don’t know how alienating it might be for me to sit and talk about being traumatised in my designer saree, taking a first-class flight to shoot a ‘Dharma’ film. It is important to recognize that, but it is just as important to recognise that trauma does not always mean the struggle to put food on your table. That might be the most relatable struggle,” she told a popular entertainment portal.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ opposite Rajkummar Rao.