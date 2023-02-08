Janhvi Kapoor hurt by trolls who call her 'nepo baby'

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her performances in movies such as ‘Mili’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, opened up about her journey in Bollywood thus far and said that although she has ‘gotten certain opportunities more easily’, she felt she was ‘at a disadvantage’.

In a new interview, the actor reflected on how people assume ‘she’s gotten by easily in life’ and the role her mom, Sridevi, plays in her life choices.

“I am prioritising hard work. I’ve always been very clear about my goals in life. I want to live up to my mother’s legacy. This doesn’t come from a place of arrogance, but a desire to want to give back to my parents and the audiences. While I may have gotten certain opportunities more easily, I also feel like I’m at a disadvantage. In that sense, people aren’t going to come and watch my films from a neutral perspective. They’re going to come in saying, ‘Oh, she’s gotten by easily in life; she’s privileged.’ So, I have to convince them that I have something to offer; I work hard and I value everything that I have been given. I love cinema and I am not apologetic about it anymore, because I know I’m good at what I do. I’m just warming up,” Janhvi told a famed magazine.

She added, “It really hurts when you’re putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood or undergoing the mental turmoil and some random, anonymous person on the Internet goes like, ‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi?’ It takes a second to reduce you to something insignificant. On the other hand, if somebody says, ‘You were good in ‘Mili’, but you could improve your performance in another film’, then I respect that. You get to a point where you just have to acknowledge that some people are plain sad - for the lack of a better word - and are on a quest to snatch away your happiness.”