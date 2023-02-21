Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional on remembering her late mother Sridevi

It will be five years since Sridevi’s shocking death on February 24. Ahead of her death anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to ‘Instagram’ to pen a heartbreaking note remembering the iconic actor. The young actor mentioned how she does everything in the hope of making her mother proud.

“I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hope I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go and everything I do, it starts and ends with you,” Janhvi wrote, along with sharing a photo with Sridevi.

Many of her friends and fans dropped hearts and hug emojis on the post to show their love. Actor Narottam Chandravanshi also had some advice for Janhvi as he wrote, “Next time you go on set, give your 200 percent in the shot. This was her first love. Perform like she is watching and scolding you for not giving your best. Give it a shot so that people see her in you. Perform like she is still alive and inside you.”

Sridevi’s husband, Boney Kapoor, also took to ‘Instagram’ to remember the later actor. Sharing a stunning picture of her painting, he wrote, “You left us five years back. Your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.”

Talking about coping with the death of Sridevi, Janhvi, in an earlier interview, said the shoot of ‘Dhadak’ gave her courage.

“It hasn’t been an easy experience. My work and my family have given me the strength to go on. If it wasn’t for coming back to the sets of ‘Dhadak’ or being able to act, I think it would have been much tougher than what it is now. I am very thankful that I had the opportunity to work on the film and act. It saved me in many ways,” Janhvi told a leading news agency.