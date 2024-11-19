Janhvi Kapoor calls Nayanthara a ‘strong woman’

Janhvi Kapoor expressed her admiration and support for Nayanthara, calling her a ‘strong woman’. Taking to her ‘Instagram’ story, Kapoor praised the recently released documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’. Sharing Netflix’s post, the ‘Dhadak’ star wrote, “Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman.” She also added a red heart emoji on the post.

The documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale’ premiered on ‘Netflix’ on November 18. It delves into the significant milestones and challenges in Nayanthara’s career and personal journey, including her love story with Vignesh Shivan, which blossomed on the sets of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’.

Janhvi’s post came amid the ongoing feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush. On November 16, Nayanthara shared an open letter on her official ‘Instagram’ account. Addressed to her colleague, Dhanush, the letter unveiled long-standing grievances, hinting at a strained professional relationship between the two.

In her letter, the ‘Jawan’ star accused Dhanush of being envious of actors who succeed through their own efforts rather than industry connections. She referred to him as a ‘tyrant’ and a ‘small-hearted person’, alleging that he harboured a personal grudge against her and her partner, director Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara also made pointed comments about Dhanush’s character, asserting that his public image, often seen as friendly and positive, was in stark contrast to his true nature. She called on him to ‘remove the mask’ he wore in public and cease pretending to be someone he wasn’t.