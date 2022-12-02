Janhvi gets compared with mom Sridevi

Over the last couple of years, Janhvi Kapoor has really come into her own as an actor. Starting off in 'Dhadak' in 2018, the 25-year-old has been appreciated for her performance in movies like 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Good Luck Jerry' and the recent film, 'Mili'.

Daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi has often been compared to her mother, who ruled the silver screens in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. However, not one to be perturbed, the young actor said that she was flattered by the comparisons.

In a recent interview with a popular entertainment news portal, the 'Roohi' star opened up on the constant comparisons with her mother, saying that she is not the least offended by it, since she is being compared to the best.

The Bollywood actor further added that this is like comparing oneself to the best possible standards and aiming for the sky, which she can at least try to reach.

Moving on, Janhvi added that while she may not have the talent or beauty of her mother, she will continue to work hard and give her best since cinema is her life and the only thing that keeps her going.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty.