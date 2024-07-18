Jana has a special bond with the audience: Abhishek Banerjee

Ahead of the trailer launch of ‘Stree 2’, actor Abhishek Banerjee revealed that his character Jana in the horror comedy sequel will be even funnier than before. He is excited to reprise his role as Jana in the upcoming film alongside ‘some of the industry’s finest talents’.

“This character has a special bond with the audience and I am committed to delivering my best once again. The love I get for the character even today, especially among kids, is truly endearing. Jana and everyone’s antics in this edition are funnier,” said Abhishek.

The actor added, “My character too has a lot more funny moments, taking the whole experience to a new level of ‘Stree’.”

‘Stree 2’ reunites the ensemble cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the first instalment.

‘Stree 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 film ‘Stree’ and is scheduled to be released on August 15.

Earlier, actor Abhishek Banerjee spoke about his films ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vedaa’ released on the same day.