Jamie Foxx talks about his 2023 medical emergency

Los Angeles: Jamie Foxx opened up about his 2023 medical emergency, saying it was ‘excruciating’ to make jokes about the incident during his upcoming ‘Netflix’ comedy special ‘What Had Happened Was’. Foxx was initially hospitalised in Atlanta, Georgia in April 2023 after experiencing an undisclosed ‘medical complication’. The news was shared by his daughter Corinne Foxx on ‘Instagram’. After getting discharged, no information was provided about the incident.

Gayle King, the host of ‘CBS Mornings’, was backstage at the special, which was filmed for ‘Netflix’ and shared a video of Foxx on ‘Instagram’.

“Great weekend in Atlanta! Watching Jamie Foxx for the first time back on stage and talking about everything that he’s been through. It’s part of a comedy special for ‘Netflix’ called ‘What Had Happened Was...’ and when it was all over, Jamie and his team felt terrific and rightfully so,” she wrote.