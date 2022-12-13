James Cameron To Miss The Hollywood Premiere Of 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'

Los Angeles: Acclaimed director James Cameron gave the Hollywood premiere of his much-anticipated spectacle movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a miss following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The movie, which is the sequel to Cameron's 2009 blockbuster science fiction film, was showcased in Los Angeles on the evening of December 12.

The 68-year-old filmmaker said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon his return to Los Angeles from Tokyo.

"I am in LA, just back from Tokyo and I managed to pick up COVID-19 on the plane, so I'm isolated and can't go to my own premiere tonight. The number of people I've told over the years, 'Ah, we'll catch up and I'll see you at the premiere.' Well, I guess not. Man proposes, and God disposes," Cameron told the entertainment website 'Deadline'.

A representative for 'Disney', the parent company of the movie's distributor, '20th Century Studio', said the Canadian director tested positive as part of a 'routine testing cadence'.

"James Cameron has COVID-19 but is feeling fine. He will continue to complete his schedule virtually but will not be at the premiere," added the spokesperson.

Cameron initially talked about the infection during the opening ceremony of his multimedia experience 'Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss' at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. He was set to attend the event in person but spoke at the opening reception virtually.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' will see Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake Sully and Na'vi Neytiri, as the film's story focuses on the two primary protagonists, their family and the lengths they go to keep each other safe. Scheduled to be released in India on December 16, the movie will also mark the return of Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch.