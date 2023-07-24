James Cameron has no interest in 'AI-generated scripts'

Director James Cameron, who is known for films such as ‘Terminator’, ‘The Abyss’, ‘Aliens’ ‘Terminator 2’, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’, all of which revolutionised VFX forever, has also become an outspoken critic of AI overuse, believing that AI-engineered scripts will lack human emotion and be as bland as they can be and as such, he has no interest in using AI created scripts.

“It’s never an issue of who wrote it. It’s a question of, ‘Is it a good story?’ I just don’t personally believe that a disembodied mind that’s just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said - about the life they’ve had, love, lying, fear and mortality - and just put it all together into a word salad and then regurgitate it,” he said, as per the report by ‘Aceshowbiz’.

He then added, “I don’t believe that AI has something that’s going to move an audience. But let’s wait 20 years and if an AI wins an Oscar for ‘best screenplay’, I think we’ve got to take them seriously.”

Despite using heavy CGI in his movies, Cameron said that he has absolutely no interest in any robotics handling the writing of his scripts, but the true impact of AI on Hollywood and even filmmaking can only be attested to by the passage of time.