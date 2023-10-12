Jaideep Ahlawat finds it difficult to watch himself on screen

Jaideep Ahlawat said that it’d be delusional to believe that his hit series ‘Paatal Lok’ or any other excellent project that he has been a part of wouldn’t be as successful without him. In an interview, Jaideep said that whenever he receives a compliment for his performance in the ‘Prime Video’ crime drama, he can see the faces of everyone who worked on it.

In a conversation with his ‘Jaane Jaan’ co-star Saurabh Sachdeva on the ‘The Actors’ Truth YouTube’ channel, Jaideep compared actors to prisms, whose only job is to find the correct angle to create a rainbow.

“Don’t be under the delusion that the rainbow belongs to you,” he said in Hindi. “The light isn’t yours either. Your job is to find the right angle. You are merely a conduit, through which words and emotions can flow and create rainbows on screen.”

He continued, “It’s okay if the audience believes that you are solely responsible for creating the rainbow, as long as you don’t start believing it yourself. It’s very easy to start thinking that you’re the most important piece of the project. It’s never true. ‘Paatal Lok’ would’ve been just as successful with someone else starring in it; ‘Raazi’, too. I’m sure ‘Satya’ and ‘Shool’. ‘The Godfather’ would’ve been just as big. Only the faces in them would’ve been different.”

As prisms, Jaideep said that the actors in these projects were the best suited for the job.

In the same interview, Jaideep said that he finds it difficult to watch himself on screen. But one of the few projects that he has watched from start to finish is ‘Paatal Lok’ which he did two months after it debuted on ‘Prime Video’ in 2020. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of season two.