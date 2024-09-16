Jacqueline Fernandez unveils her musical side with debut song ‘Stormrider’

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen picking up the mic with her debut single ‘Stormrider’, which is to be released in collaboration with Los Angeles-based record label ‘Myst Music’.

Having established herself as a successful Bollywood actress and performer, she will now be seen singing her own music.

Jacqueline shared her inspiration behind her debut in the world of music: “Growing up in a household filled with music, especially with my dad being a part-time DJ, I was surrounded by an eclectic mix of sounds from a young age. Our home was filled with vinyl records, CDs and music from different genres and cultures. This exposure to diverse musical influences sparked my passion for music and performance.”

“For me, music is about storytelling and connecting with emotions, which is why I decided to launch my music. I wanted to create something that resonates deeply with listeners, just as the music I grew up with did for me. Music has always been my way of expression and now I get to share my voice and story with the world,” she added.

The teaser of ‘Storm Rider’ went live yesterday and it’s already building a lot of anticipation for the music video, which is slated for launch on September 20.