Jacqueline Fernandez Is Delighted To Having Worked With Rohit Shetty

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, 'Cirkus', expressed her delight in working with superstar director Rohit Shetty for the first time.

Shetty has helmed the film which also stars an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav and Varun Sharma.

Talking about the same, Jacqueline said, "I think all of us who have worked with Rohit sir for the first time, it has definitely been a dream in the making. I think it's on every single actor's wish list to work with Rohit Shetty."

"And it's true. It's not just his films that look larger than life. He also shoots larger-than-life. Everyone becomes a big family and he brings everyone so beautifully together. We had so much fun," she added.

Jacqueline has kept her fans hooked with her different retro looks from the film.

'Cirkus' is all set to release on December 23, 2022.

Fernandez will also be seen in her recently announced film 'Crack' and her Hollywood project 'Tell it Like a Woman'.