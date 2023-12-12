Jacob Elordi reveals that he fudged his 'Euphoria' lines

Los Angeles: ‘Euphoria’ became his breakout performance, but Jacob Elordi said that he blew up the audition for the series.

The Sam Levinson-directed HBO series, which is about a group of high schoolers and their struggle with love, drugs and fitting in, features Zendaya as Rue Bennett, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard and Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn. Elordi played Nate Jacobs in the show.

In Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series, Elordi, who currently stars as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’, told co-star Colman Domingo that he fudged his lines for the series during the audition.

“I was living in my car for about a week or so” before the ‘Euphoria’ audition, Elordi said.

“That was my last one before I was going home to kind of take a debrief. I went in and I fudged my lines. I was like, ‘Does anybody know Jules, know who she is? Does anyone know Jules?’ Completely blew it. And then Sam asked me back and then I read with him two or three times,” he revealed.

Domingo, who plays the role of Ali Muhammed on the show, asked Elordi how he felt upon landing the role, to which Elordi simply replied, “Euphoric.”