Jacob Elordi calls Guillermo Del Toro the ‘greatest filmmaker alive’

Celebrated director Guillermo Del Toro’s film ‘Frankenstein’ is about to hit ‘Netflix’ soon and the movie is due for some streaming success after receiving critical acclaim. The project stars Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi as Victor Frankenstein and the ‘creature’, respectively. During a recent interview, Elordi recalled the experience of filming the movie and how exhausting and testing the process really was.

Elordi recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, where he extensively discussed the amount of work that was put into Frankenstein. He recalled the practical effects that were used by the director and revealed that Del Toro put his own money up to be able to afford handmade puppets and props, because the studio would often refuse to pay for them.

“It’s all practical effects and all the sets and costumes are handmade by some great artisans, which is a rare thing in movies now. Guillermo would even put in his own money to make puppets and figures when the studio wouldn’t pay for them. When they just have to prepare my face and arms, it takes about six hours and when they have to prepare my full body for the shot, the makeup takes 11 hours. It is actually the perfect amount of time to get into the character and to be able to leave everything behind,” said Elordi.

The actor admitted that it was quite a task trying to convince the audience that he was a monster created by putting together different limbs and parts of other human beings. He explained his process and said, “First of all, I thought about how I would act. You know when you’re trying to wake your leg up after you have sat on it, so similarly, I thought, ‘What would it be like to have someone else’s leg there?’ Guillermo had this great idea of working with a Butoh dance teacher, which is a Japanese dance of death about reanimating the corpse. I studied that for a little while and I even started walking on the streets like there was something wrong with me.”

The actor also talked a little about Euphoria’s upcoming season and compared the scripts to the John F Kennedy files. “I think it’s still going on and I think it’s something that always keeps going on. I know things about my part in the series because I have only been told about my part. The whole thing is like the JFK files - it’s all redacted,” said Elordi.