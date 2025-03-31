Jack Black on hosting 'SNL': Having lots of nightmares, very exciting

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Jack Black, who is set to host "Saturday Night Live" after 20 years, said he is excited and is having nightmares about the same.

Black previously hosted the show in 2005 and will now return once again on April 5. The actor attended the premiere of his upcoming film “A Minecraft Movie” on Sunday in London, where he spoke about the show.

"Just you know, having lots of nightmares and night terrors and also fond memories flooding back. It’s crazy, very exciting," the actor told entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’.

"You know what they’re thinking about right now? They are just all in a dead coma from last night’s show. Maybe some of them (cast and writers) are thinking of some ideas, but I’m really thinking it’s one of those shows they put together in one week, that’s part of the excitement," he added.

Black said he addresses the cast of the show as "kids". “I call them kids because I was on that show before some of them were born, except for Kenan Thompson, we’re around the same age. That’s about it.”

Prior to 2005, the actor hosted the show in 2002 and 2003. The upcoming episode will mark the fourth time for Black to host it.