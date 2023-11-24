'Jaani Dushman' director Rajkumar Kohli passes away

Actor Armaan Kohli’s father, filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, has died. As per a report by a leading media house, he died on Friday morning. Publicist and close friend of Arman, Vijay Grover, confirmed the news and revealed that Rajkumar’s last rites were held on Friday. Rajkumar Kohli was in his early 90s.

As per the portal, it was reported that Rajkumar Kohli had gone to take a shower on Friday morning when he didn’t come out of the bathroom for some time. Reportedly, his son Armaan Kohli broke the door and found his father on the floor. Rajkumar was then rushed to a hospital and was later declared dead.

Rajkumar Kohli was famous for directing several Bollywood films, such as the 1966 movie ‘Dulla Bhatti’ and the 1970s film ‘Lootera’ starring Dara Singh.

Other notable films included those with ensemble casts, such as ‘Nagin’ (1976), ‘Jaani Dushman’ (1979), ‘Badle Ki Aag’, ‘Naukar Biwi Ka’ and ‘Raaj Tilak’ (1984). His films frequently featured actors such as Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and actresses Reena Roy and Anita Raj.

Rajkumar’s son Armaan Kohli made his debut as a leading actor with his father’s 1992 movie ‘Virodhi’. Rajkumar Kohli directed his son again in ‘Aulad Ke Dushman’ (1993) and ‘Qahar’ (1997). He had also made ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’, which featured Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, as well as Armaan and others.