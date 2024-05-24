‘Jaane Jaan’ is most-watched Netflix film

Mumbai: Series and movies from India clocked over one billion views on ‘Netflix’ in 2023 with ‘Jaane Jaan’ the most-watched film and ‘The Railway Men’ the most-watched series, the streaming service said in its second engagement report.

The report, titled ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report’, presented the streaming service’s viewership data from July to December 2023. Subscribers across the world watched about 90 billion hours of content on ‘Netflix’ in the second half of 2023.

From India, Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Jaane Jaan’ was the most-watched movie on ‘Netflix’ with 20.2 million views, followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ with 16.2 million views and Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ with 12.1 million views. The other popular titles include ‘OMG 2’ (11.5 million views), ‘Lust Stories 2’ (9.2 million views), ‘Dream Girl 2’ (8.2 million views) and the true-crime documentary ‘Curry and Cyanide’ (8.2 million views).

From the series that was launched on ‘Netflix’, ‘The Railway Men’, starring Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu, turned out to be the top title. The series, set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak, attracted 10.6 million views.