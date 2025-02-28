Babil Khan, son of late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, spoke about the importance of expressing feelings to people one loves before it’s too late and said that he has lost too much when it comes to personal relationships.

Babil took to his ‘Instagram’, where he shared some pictures from a photoshoot. In the images, he’s seen posing against a gradient blue background dressed in a monochromatic ensemble consisting of a loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirt paired with draped, pleated pants resembling a modern take on traditional attire.

He then captioned it: “It is not the things that you couldn’t achieve in your life that you will regret. It is the things that you didn’t say to the ones you wanted by your side. It is the things you chose to not say to the ones you loved.”

In the post, Babil reflected on personal losses in relationships. “Action trumps thought but only if thought leads to inaction. Take a moment. But take this in. I’ve lost too much when it comes to personal relationships and I don’t want you to lose the same way. Kiss your loved ones today,” he added.

After completing his studies, Babil started as a camera assistant in the Bollywood film ‘Qarib Qarib Single’. In 2022, he made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt’s psychological drama ‘Qala’ alongside Triptii Dimri.

In 2023, he was seen playing Juhi Chawla’s son Siddharth Menon in the film ‘Friday Night Plan’. He next starred in the web series ‘The Railway Men’, a story on Bhopal Gas Tragedy, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. He will also star in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘The Umesh Chronicles’ with Amitabh Bachchan.