I’ve learned to focus on my truth: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s fame from item numbers originates right from her iconic dance performances in ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ and many more such bangers. The actress-dancer is known for her distinctive dancing style and energy. However, she recently revealed that being a part of such so-called popular ‘item songs’ comes with its limitations. Malaika, who just turned 50, opened up about the said label and how acting never gave her the same rush as dancing.

In an interview with ‘Hindustan Times’, she said that while she tried her hand at acting with brief stints, it was the dance tracks that brought attention and acclaim. “It’s true, acting never gave me the same rush as performing a dance number. I enjoyed it, I really did, but dance feels like home to me. I believe in playing to my strengths and for me, that has always been performance and the magic of the stage.”

There was a time when such songs were labelled as ‘item numbers’ and she admitted that the tag felt limiting. “Definitely, the label ‘item number’ felt a bit limiting, but today I see so many artistes taking it as a creative challenge. The focus is more on performance, concept and how a song fits into the narrative, instead of just being a visual treat. There’s more respect for what goes into making these numbers.”

When asked about exploring other hats like directing or producing, Malaika replied, “Never say never. I feel so passionate about every aspect of entertainment and I would love to explore behind-the-scenes roles someday.”

The actress also expressed her excitement about turning a year older and shared, “My heart is full. Thank you all for the love, the wishes and for making my 50th truly special. It’s about evolving with the times without losing your core. You have to keep learning, stay fit, reinvent your style and most importantly, keep your passion alive. I never want to be complacent or stuck in a particular image. And relevance also comes from being real. I hope my legacy is about fearlessness, about embracing your individuality, standing tall against judgments and carving your path.”