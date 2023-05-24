Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spent over two decades in the film business and during her journey, she has had co-actors, especially male actors, who have behaved like complete ‘divas’ on the film sets.

In a new interview, Priyanka said she prefers working with actors who come prepared on the set. She said she has worked with actors who ask questions about their characters while the filming of a project is going on and waste everyone’s time.

Talking to ‘TZR’, Priyanka said, “It’s so good to work with actors that come in, know their lines and are not divas.”

She added how she had co-stars who either came late or wasted the time of the entire team by preparing for their character on the set.

“I can’t tell you who. But I’ve had co-stars that stopped filming for three hours because they needed stuff explained on a production day - not the night before - while the crew was standing around, having diva moments or arriving hours late while everyone was waiting around. I’ve had that happen with a lot of male actors my whole life.”

The actor recently headlined the Russo Brothers’ spy-thriller series ‘Citadel’. While promoting the show, she also spoke about not being paid at par with her male co-actors all through her career.