I’ve encountered supportive female friends: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has been praised for her ‘Netflix’ film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. In an interview with a leading media house, the Bollywood actor said that she was pleased with the response from her female contemporaries, such as Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and others.

Slamming those who pit her against her peers, Ananya said that she shares a great rapport with most of them, adding that she doesn’t shy away from doing two-heroine projects.

Calling herself ‘the flag bearer of women being friends with each other’, Ananya Panday said, “After watching this film, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur called and Kriti Sanon messaged me. I think it’s just an outside perception that women don’t support each other. But I’ve only encountered supportive female friends. I’ve done many two-girl films. I’ve worked with Tara Sutaria (‘Student of the Year 2’), Bhumi Pednekar (‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’) and Deepika Padukone (‘Gehraiyaan’) and I’ve only had wonderful experiences with them.”

When asked how she celebrated the success of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, Ananya, who rang in the New Year in London with Aditya Roy Kapur, said, “After the release, the entire team felt so proud and happy. I celebrated it by disconnecting a little bit. I think that’s the best way to celebrate a film like this. I rebooted, reflected on my life and spent time with my tribe. That was how I paid ode to the film."

Ananya Panday, one of the leads alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, has garnered a lot of praise for her portrayal of Ahana in the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, which centres around love and heartache in the digital age.