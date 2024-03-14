I’ve been very lucky: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been a part of numerous successful films, so it’s only natural that many are curious about how she chooses films. Talking at the ‘Forbes 30/50 Summit’ with Huma Abedin, the actor got candid about what makes her tick, the advice she received from SS Rajamouli and more.

Alia debuted in Tollywood with the 2022 film ‘RRR’, which saw her paired opposite Ram Charan. Talking at the summit, Alia said that she asked director Rajamouli’s advice on choosing films and here’s what he said.

She said, “I asked SS Rajamouli what kind of films I should choose because I’m always torn. He said, ‘Whatever you choose, just do it with love. Because even if the film is not good, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you do and they will connect with that. Because there is nothing greater than love in this world.”

Alia also got candid, saying that if she has chosen versatile roles so far, it also has to do partly with luck, because she claims that early on in her career, she was only choosing from what came her way.

She said, “I’ve also been very lucky. I’m not just blaming everything on luck, but it is a massive factor. Initially, I remember, I was choosing what was coming to me. The films just happened to be different from one another. But genuinely, if I want to pinpoint it, I really believe what you give is what you get. I have a short attention span and I get bored easily. I need to mix it up and keep myself entertained.”

Alia will soon be seen in ‘Jigra’, directed by Vasan Bala and produced by her, also starring Vedang Raina and Aditya Nanda. This is her second film as a producer. She has also said yes to starring in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.