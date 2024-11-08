Sidhant Gupta, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series ‘Freedom at Midnight’, opened up about working with director trio Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane and Sheetal Nambiar.

“Working with each of these directors has been an incredible learning experience. What I love most is that they bring something so distinct to the table - Nikkhil sir’s historical depth, Vikramaditya sir’s timelessness in terms of storytelling and Sheetal’s ability to capture the emotional truth of a moment,” he shared.

He added, “Each project has challenged me differently and I’ve been fortunate to grow as an actor with every new role. I think the real joy for me lies in bringing something new to the screen every time, no matter the genre or the scale.”

Sidhant collaborated with Nikkhil Advani for ‘Freedom at Midnight’, Motwane for ‘Jubilee’ and Sheetal Nambiar for the upcoming short film ‘Duet’. His portal of Jay Khanna in ‘Jubilee’ was widely acclaimed by both critics and audiences.