I’ve always been quiet about my personal life: Aditya Roy Kapur

Amid break-up rumours with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur recently opened up about maintaining his privacy and not discussing certain aspects of his personal life publicly. He also spoke about filtering out the noise and not taking social media opinions seriously.

In an interview with ‘Lifestyle Asia India’, the actor said, “I guess I’ve always been quiet about my personal life. That’s the way I like it. I’ve never really found the need or the urge or the want to have people know all about me and my personal life. So maybe that’s why I keep stuff to myself rather than put it all out there.”

“I feel like, ‘Why let it in?’ Why do I have to spend time processing some rubbish that I don’t need to? It’s not helping me. It’s almost become a sport now where people know that their opinions can be out there and find it necessary to have opinions. They just want to say something about everything,” he added.

Aditya admitted that while he may come across as aloof for not having a social media presence, he can’t fixate on every comment written about him.

“I guess maybe the perception that I don’t give a f*ck comes from the fact that I’m not as active on social media. During ‘Koffee With Karan’, I said stuff about not really reading what people say about me. I don’t think it’s necessary to get into the granular level about what every comment about you is, because, at the end of the day, there are going to be people that like you and people that don’t,” he said.