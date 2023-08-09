It’s very difficult for anyone to copy Lata didi: Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is set to turn 90 in September and she has a musical feast in store for her fans as her birthday gift to them.

Next month, the ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’ singer will perform at the ‘Asha 90 Live Concert’ in Dubai. Ahead of the concert, Asha recently interacted with a top news organsation.

From talking about her birthday plans to singing a few lines of her ‘Aaiye Meherbaan Baithiye Jane Jaan’ song, Asha Bhosle was in a completely fun mood throughout the conversation. She also recalled fond memories of her Lata didi.

“We had a very good relationship. She was an elder sister, mother and a singer too. We used to respect her. No one dared to question her. We were afraid of her. She used to sing very well. It is very difficult for anyone to copy her,” she said.

When she was asked about who her favourite singer from the current lot is, Asha stated, “I like Sunidhi Chauhan. She can sing all kinds of songs. She has a nice, different voice. Everyone else copies Lata ji, she doesn’t. That sounds good to me.”

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema in her career spanning over eight decades. The ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ singer has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards.