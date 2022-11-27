It's tough to ignore me now: Kartik

Actors getting replaced in movies is not a new occurrence in Bollywood. Sometimes, owing to dates or feasibility, actors often have to say no to projects, either before signing them or soon after. However, this is all part and parcel of the game and it is simply a coincidence that some celebs become infamous for replacing others in movies and not just once.

Kartik Aaryan, who tasted immense success with his blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' earlier this year, is often perceived to be the 'replacement actor' since he replaced Akshay Kumar in the franchise and is also said to be stepping into his shoes for 'Hera Pheri 3'. While neither Akshay nor Kartik have commented on this, a host of memes on the same have been flooding social media, some of which have been seen by Kartik himself.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kartik said that now, he finds these memes and tweets hilarious. The 32-year-old actor further elaborated that these things don't bother him anymore, since he feels that he has somewhat arrived in the industry and 'it is tough to ignore me now'.

Adding that a lot of things are happening in his life right now, the 'Luka Chuppi' star said that he is simply going with the flow, trying not to get overwhelmed.

Kartik Aaryan's next film 'Freddy', touted as a crime psychological thriller opposite Alaya F, will release on 'Disney+ Hotstar' on December 2.