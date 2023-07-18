It’s the ‘right time’ to explore the digital space: Prosenjit Chatterjee

Prosenjit Chatterjee recently made his foray into the world of OTT platforms, joining the growing list of mainstream actors exploring the digital space. His web debut was in the series ‘Jubilee’, where he played the role of Srikant Roy, a fictional yesteryear film tycoon. This character depicted a complex blend of ruthlessness, ambition and vulnerability.

He followed this up with the role of a journalist based on the late Jyotirmoy Dey in Hansal Mehta’s investigative drama, ‘Scoop’. The murder of Dey in 2011 had a significant impact on the media fraternity.

Prosenjit believes that it’s the ‘right time’ to explore the digital space as OTT platforms have evolved beyond their initial reliance on ‘sex and violence’. He feels the medium has now embraced more wholesome stories that resonate with audiences. He expressed his satisfaction with his foray into OTT, stating that he didn’t intend to break any images through this medium. Instead, he sees it as an opportunity to try out different and interesting roles, which have been well-received by viewers.

Regarding regulations or censorship, Prosenjit suggested that while OTT platforms should have some rules akin to television, he believes that the phase of excessive focus on sex and violence has largely passed. He also praised the audience’s shift in perspective and their inclination towards shows like ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Scam 1992’. Prosenjit acknowledges that the responsibility lies with content creators to be mindful of the content they produce. He emphasises that OTT platforms have a wider audience reach compared to television and although it may take time, the vision of OTT aligning with television’s standards will gradually be realised.

The Tollywood superstar indeed made a successful transition into the OTT space with his performances in ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Scoop’. He appreciated the evolving landscape of OTT platforms, which now focus on wholesome stories rather than relying solely on explicit content. Prosenjit also highlighted the need for responsible content creation.