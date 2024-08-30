It’s the audience deciding an actor’s fate: Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra said that she doesn’t subscribe to the never-ending debate around nepotism in Bollywood. She said she does not find it productive as in the end, it’s the audience deciding an actor’s fate.

“I have always believed in letting my work speak for itself. I didn’t get here because of any connections or family ties. Every opportunity I’ve had has been the result of years of hard work and persistence,” Kritika said.

She added, “I don’t think it’s productive to get caught up in the nepotism debate because, in the end, it’s the audience that decides your fate. I’m grateful for the incredible roles that have come my way and it’s a testament to the fact that you can make it as an outsider in this industry.”

The actress was recently seen in ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, a fantasy thriller series, which is an adaptation of the Korean drama ‘Signal’. It also stars Raghav Juyal.