It’s okay to have slightly longer titles: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently promoting their upcoming film, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. In a recent interview, the actors were asked what went behind the extremely long title. Shahid agreed that anything ‘that is out of the regular feels a little odd’ and brought up the title of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, which was questioned back in the early 1990s.

“I remember when DDLJ came out, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. All the titles were ‘Ghatak’, ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Jeet’. That was the vibe and then this one long title came and I remember before the film came out, everybody was discussing that ‘it’s too long. We don’t know what they are saying’, but when you want to make a love story, I feel that it’s okay to have slightly longer titles,” he shared with ‘Film Companion’.

The Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol film is still regarded as one of the most popular films in Hindi cinema.

Shahid Kapoor then discussed the title of ‘Jab We Met’, his film, with Imtiaz Ali and shared that even the title of that movie was seen with skepticism. “I remember when I did ‘Jab We Met’, everyone was like, ‘What is this title?’ Because at that time, this whole thing of Hindi-English, like putting a Hindi and an English word in one title, was not a thing,” he said, adding that the title is now seen as a ‘classic’.

Speaking of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, the ‘Farzi’ star said that the team was prepared for people’s questions on their title and said, “In the beginning, we got that this is a long title. We were prepared that this would happen for a bit.”