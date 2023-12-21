It’s not possible to make everyone like me: Ananya Panday

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday made a splash debut with ‘Student of the Year 2’ and followed it up with ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’, but still didn’t get much acceptance from the audience and the actor kept on seeking validation till now.

The ‘Dream Girl 2’ star recently opened up about how she has now stopped doing that.

Explaining her stance in an interview with a leading media house, she said her dad, Chunky Panday, is a people-pleaser. Everywhere he goes, he wants people to talk about him and love him and she is exactly like him.

So, when she started in the film industry, she also wanted everyone to love her and she couldn’t understand why everyone didn’t love her. She added that it didn't come from the space that she is from because it is great. But just because she is a nice person, her family and friends like her, why doesn’t everyone?

Panday realised over time that it is not possible to make every one like her and has come to the conclusion that it should not even be her goal. She shared that her goals have shifted now.

The actor mentioned that she doesn’t want to sound like her friend Orry but added that she just wants to work on herself and wants to get better. She knows that she is a good person and goes to sleep thinking that she did well at work and learnt something new.

Ananya Panday will now be seen in Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s next production ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.