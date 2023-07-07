It’s not been an easy journey: Huma Qureshi on her Bollywood career

In a recent press interaction, Huma Qureshi said that in her and her family’s experience, she has never felt that she was ever discriminated against or made to feel different because she is a Muslim. The actor was asked if the polarisation in the country has affected Muslims in any way.

While talking to a famed media house, Huma was asked about the rights of Muslims in India. The question came up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently posed with a question about the protection of free speech and the rights of Indian Muslims in the US.

Responding to this, Huma said, “I never realised that I am Muslim and that I am different. My father has been running a restaurant, Saleem’s, in Kailash Colony (Delhi) for 50 years. In my personal experience, I have never felt it. People might have felt it. Having said that, I feel questions should be asked and every government should answer.”

On the work front, Huma’s Tarla, the biopic of kitchen queen Tarla Dalal, is streaming on a popular OTT platform. The actor recently completed 10 years of being an actor in the Hindi film industry. On this, she told another leading media house, “It’s been a long road, a long journey. It’s not been an easy journey. The easy way is to stereotype somebody, to put somebody in a box and to put yourself in a box.”