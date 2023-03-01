It's important to fall down and get up every time: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan marked a promising entry in Bollywood with ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Simmba’ in 2018. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter has earned a lot of popularity with her work and social media game. However, her five-year-long journey till now has also been punctuated with a few flops like ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.

Not the one to give up so easily, Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about learning from the failures in her career.

Speaking about making mistakes, the Bollywood actor told a popular news agency that she has done films that have not been loved by the audience and that it is her age to make mistakes. Taking it in stride, Sara expressed that it was important to fall down and get up every time and that she has dealt with her own set of setbacks.

Looking ahead, Sara Ali Khan has a promising lineup of films in her kitty. She has Laxman Utekar’s next untitled film, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and ‘Gaslight’ alongside Vikrant Massey’.

She has also signed up to play the lead in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.