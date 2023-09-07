‘It’s important that art bring about positive change in society’

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who is currently seen essaying the role of Irfan, the love interest of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s transgender character of Harika in the streaming film ‘Haddi’, shared that every artiste needs to work in something which could bring about a positive social and political change in the society.

Talking to a leading media agency, about his socially relevant part in ‘Haddi’, the actor said: “For an artiste, creating art or working in something which could become a tool for political awakening or social awakening is very important, I personally feel. It’s not about job satisfaction or creative satisfaction but every once in a while, I feel an artiste has to do a work through which they could say something and could bring a positive change in the society.”

“It keeps your conscience clear. It helps you understand the society that you live in. It helps you understand the other perspectives and different rights of people and community and also from the point of view of personal growth and development. It’s highly recommended that every artiste does some work, which has some value and terms of bringing about association social change or a political change,” he added.

‘Haddi’ currently streams on a popular OTT platform.