It’s harder to get opportunities, says Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who received a lot of praise for his last release ‘Chandu Champion’, recently opened up about the struggles he faces as an outsider in the film industry. Despite his rising fame and success, he acknowledged the unique challenges that come with not having familial connections in Bollywood. His reflections shed light on the broader conversation surrounding nepotism and the dynamics of the film industry.

Kartik, who gained prominence with his breakout role in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, has become one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. However, he remains acutely aware of his outsider status. In an interview with ‘GQ’, he expressed that gaining recognition and opportunities is often more difficult for those who do not come from established film families. He noted, “It’s harder to get the opportunities or your work recognised when you’re not from the industry and that does end up affecting you.” This sentiment resonates with many aspiring actors who find themselves in similar situations.

The ‘Freddy’ actor elaborated on the mental health challenges that accompany his outsider status. He reflected on how the absence of industry connections can weigh heavily on one’s career. He often contemplates how different his journey might have been had he enjoyed the same privileges as those with familial ties in the industry.

The ‘Shehzada’ actor emphasised that recognizing his outsider status is not a weakness but rather a testament to his hard work and resilience, stating, “It’s taken a lot of introspection and inner work to realise that being an outsider is not a weakness. Everything that I’ve done so far is a product of my own hard work.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is all set to reprise his role as Rooh Baba in the highly anticipated horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, alongside a stellar cast including Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Vidya Balan.