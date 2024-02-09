Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been part of the film industry for several decades. This makes it easier for them to discuss movies and film offers. In a recent interview, the couple spoke about discussing work.

Saif told ‘Film Companion’, “We do it all the time. All the time, in the passing. We ask each other, ‘What do you think of this?’ There is also distance and privacy about it without getting into it. We discuss quite a lot, not like, ‘Ok, let me critique’. But there is constant discussion in the middle of the night or morning. So, it’s great to have a bouncing board that is experienced.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. This plays an important part in their decision-making because they like to work their schedules around their children.

Kareena said that she often takes her husband’s advice on film offers. Elaborating on it, the actor said, “If I feel like which film I should do and I have 2-3 choices, then I’ll always ask Saif and he will be like, ‘You should dump this and do this’.”

She added, “His advice is important, especially now because apart from being an actor, we are also balancing out two kids. So, for time frames and things like that, it’s about matching his dates and if I don’t want to leave the kids too much. So, films also depend on that. A lot of dynamics have also changed.”

Kareena Kapoor had earlier spoken about not watching many of Saif Ali Khan’s films. She again reiterated that and also shared that she is okay with Saif not seeing every one of her movies.