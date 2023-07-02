It's good to be curious, says Ananya Panday

It’s been a while since speculations are rife that Ananya Panday is dating Aditya Roy Kapur. It all began when Karan Johar pointed out on his show, ‘Koffee with Karan’ that Ananya and Aditya were talking in a corner at his party. Later, the duo was spotted together and they also posed together for the paparazzi at Manish Malhotra’s party and their chemistry was hard to miss when they walked the ramp together for Manish.

In a recent interview, when asked about these dating rumours, Ananya chose to remain silent. The actor said that it’s good to be curious, so people should keep guessing who she is dating.

Ananya will be seen next in ‘Dream Girl 2’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’. Talking about her role in ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, she said that her character is quite fun and bubbly. She said that she has a very important role in the film and everything revolves around her character. “There are many big surprises in the film,” revealed Ananya.

Panday, who will share screen space with her ‘Gehraiyaan’ co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’, described the film as something which the younger generation needs right now. The film is about friendship and how relationships work in the digital age. The actor also admitted that she’s found a great friendship with Siddhant. ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’ also stars Adarsh Gourav.

Her last film ‘Liger’ failed to make a mark at the box office. But Ananya has no regrets. She confessed that it sounds cliché but it’s about the journey, not the destination. She has learnt her lessons and isn’t giving up. She added that people working on a movie know how hard it is to make a film or a show and they give their best. Sometimes if things don’t work out, it shouldn’t let one down. “The idea is to learn from the failure and use it in the next project,” said Ananya.