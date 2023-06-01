Hollywood star Gal Gadot recently shared that every time she acts, she doubts herself and worries that no one will like what she is doing.

“It’s funny that I always feel like I have this imposter syndrome because I feel so lucky and I’m so happy that I get to do what I really love. I always feel like, ‘I hope they are going to like it’. There is never a moment when I’m like, ‘They are going to love this’,” she said in a cover interview with ‘L'Officiel’ magazine, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

The 38-year-old actor also shared one piece of advice that has helped her with the psychological disorder that makes people feel like frauds.

Recalling a conversation with Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola, 84, the ‘Wonder Woman’ star said: “Francis said, ‘You know, something? I’m always filled with doubts. I’m always afraid they are not going to like it. I just follow my heart and I come into it humble’.”

In an interview, the ‘Fast X’ star spoke about working with her husband, Jaron Varsano, on her film ‘Heart of Stone’, which she stars in and co-produced with her spouse.

“Jaron has the business mind and who else can take care of my interests better than my life partner,” said Gadot.

The ‘Death on the Nile’ star, who has three children with Jaron, said that she loved getting to play the villainous Evil Queen in the upcoming ‘Snow White’ movie.

“It was a great shift. I can’t believe that I got to play the Evil Queen, the first evil villain in the history of ‘Disney’. I get to sing and explore my theatrical and evil dark side,” she said.