It’s fair for people to judge star kids, says Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, made her debut earlier this year with the Ajay Devgn-produced ‘Azaad’. The film didn’t do well commercially. However, Rasha managed to stand out thanks to a dance number titled ‘Uyi Amma’. Being a star kid, she had to face some nasty remarks too. She recently opened up about dealing with trolling and said that she was warned about it before making her debut.

In a conversation with the ‘BBC Asian Network’, Rasha revealed how her mother, Raveena Tandon, groomed her for the industry.

“It’s fair to judge the way people judge. It’s something we have to take to our stride and work at it even more. When you come from a legacy, it’s fair for you to work at it even more. So, when the nepotism term comes up in conversations with me, I always try to work at it harder. When I am given that opportunity, what I do with it is in my hands. So, I try my best,” Rasha shared.

The young actress also recalled how she was warned about facing it all before entering the industry. “When I first started shooting with a film, people used to warn me. They would say that I was entering the lion’s den. But at that time, I was not even thinking about it. I was very clueless about anything other than what was happening on my set. My focus was half here and half at my school. I kept flying in and out. I didn’t think very far about getting criticism or anything. Of course, I was warned that not everyone is going to like you and that is okay. It wasn’t something that scared me at that time,” she added.

When asked if her mother, Raveena, helped her navigate her way to the craft, Rasha explained that the handholding was different. She explained, “My mother taught me a lot of character and personality building but never acting. I think, to be good at anything, you need to be a good person. It was never about doing this to be a good actor. Of course, she gave me tips and tricks for the camera and how to deal with the people around me, but it was never about ‘do this to be successful’, but about being humble, focused and working hard.”