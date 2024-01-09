It’s easier to combat politics in your own industry: Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan, who successfully broke into the Hindi film industry after starring in several successful Pakistani television dramas, was asked if Bollywood stars were threatened by his rapid rise to the top. He debuted in India with the fairytale drama ‘Khoobsurat’, starring Sonam Kapoor and then delivered an acclaimed performance in the family drama ‘Kapoor and Sons’.

In an appearance on Ahmad Ali Butt’s ‘YouTube’ channel, the actor was asked point-blank if his presence in the Hindi film industry was seen as a threat and Fawad said that he’d often get into arguments with his public relations representatives about how ‘visible’ he needs to be. “You’ve made a lot of friends in India, but it came to the point where you were being compared to the big names. Did it p**s off a lot of the big dogs? Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan and you were being offered lead roles in one of the biggest industries in the world. Do you think it happened too soon for you to become a threat?” the host asked.

Fawad said with a laugh, “How do I know, man?” Heaving a sigh, he continued, “That’s such a heavy question. I got a lot of love from India, but look, every industry has its politics. In Pakistan as well. But it’s easier to combat in your own industry. I’m not saying it’s unheard of. I’m sure it happens everywhere. There was one thing. I had PRs and they used to get angry at this. I was like, ‘I need you to take out my name, not put it in there’. I’d ask my PR to remove me from places, not put me. My manager would say, ‘You don’t know how the world works’.”