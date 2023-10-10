'It's been an incredible journey playing Zoya in YRF Spy Universe'

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif is the first female spy of the ‘YRF Spy Universe’. She plays Zoya in the ‘Tiger’ franchise and she matches Tiger aka Salman Khan toe-to-toe in combat or strategy. Katrina has received unanimous love whenever she has played Zoya, be it ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ or ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and she has shown that she can pull off incredible action sequences all by herself.

‘Yash Raj Films’ unveiled the solo poster of Katrina as Zoya and hailed how no one but Katrina could play Zoya in the Tiger-verse. Katrina revealed that to pull off the physically challenging action sequences of ‘Tiger 3’, she pushed her body to ‘breaking point’.

“Zoya is the first female spy of the ‘YRF Spy Universe’ and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, courageous, all heart, loyal, protective, nurturing and above all, she stands up for humanity every single time,” she said.

She added, “It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the ‘YRF Spy Universe’ and I have put myself to the test in every film. ‘Tiger 3’ is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time. I have pushed my body to a breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet.”

“It’s always exciting to do action and I have been a fan of the action genre like since forever. So, playing Zoya is a dream come true for me. Strong, gutsy, badass and no holds barred! I’m looking forward to the reaction of people when they see Zoya on screen. She is the yin to the yang of Tiger,” she further shared.

‘Tiger 3’ has been produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It will be released during Diwali this year.