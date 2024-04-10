It’s been a very long gap for me: Fardeen Khan on his Bollywood comeback after 14 years

The first-look poster of Fardeen Khan in the series ‘Heeramandi’ caught the attention of many. It marks the actor’s comeback on screen after a gap of 14 years. At the trailer launch event of the ‘Netflix’ web series on Tuesday in Mumbai, Fardeen got emotional talking about his comeback and expressed his gratitude towards Sanjay Leela Bhansali for giving him ‘the perfect role’.

At the trailer launch event, Fardeen said, “Firstly, it has been a very long gap for me. It has been almost 14 years, to say the least. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to work with this stellar star cast and a platform like ‘Netflix’ and the man himself, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen.”

He further continued, “For me, this was something I have never done and it was the perfect role for me. At the age I am in, to come back to the screen, you come with a certain amount of life experience and wisdom and you know you can really contribute to the layers that Sanjay writes into all his characters. His characters are very intricate and complex. There’s nobody like him who writes characters. He goes across the spectrum and emotions and he has this intuitive understanding of it. It’s daunting to work with him, but at the same time, when you see it all together, it all makes sense. I’m getting emotional now. I am extremely grateful for this chance and so happy to be here.”