It's been a long waiting game: Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty, who will be part of the youth-based reality show ‘MTV Roadies’ season 19, recently opened up about returning to sets after a long wait. The actor said that times have been hard and added that she was excited to come back to work.

Taking to her ‘Instagram’ handle, Rhea dropped a new video and wrote in the caption, “It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude, raring to go. Thank you to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard, but your love has been real. Be right back, crying happy tears.”

The video was shot in her makeup room. Sharing her excitement, Rhea Chakraborty said, “So, I haven’t shot in three years and I am back on set. Vanity van is feeling all new and hair and makeup haven’t happened in a while. Strangely enough, when I shot three years ago, it was on this very set, in this vanity van for ‘Chehre’.”

NTBI -- I am back here after three years. The universe has strange ways. Overwhelmed and excited; welcome back to me.”

In the latest promo for ‘Roadies’ season 19, Rhea was heard saying, “Aapko kya laga main wapas nahi aaungi? Darr jaungi? Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hain auditions pe.”

Rhea Chakraborty was dating actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in June 2020.